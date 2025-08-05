Advyzon Investment Management LLC Sells 4,406 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Advyzon Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,406 shares during the quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 212.9% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $50,000.

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $46.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.69. The stock has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $44.67 and a 52 week high of $47.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1657 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

