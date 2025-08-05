Acima Private Wealth LLC Sells 3,218 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Acima Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,218 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of Acima Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $48.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.78 and a 200 day moving average of $49.26. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.02 and a 1-year high of $51.17.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

