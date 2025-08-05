ABC Arbitrage SA Raises Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

ABC Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,680 shares during the quarter. Equinor ASA accounts for approximately 2.2% of ABC Arbitrage SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. ABC Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $11,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 725.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 254.5% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 34.1% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $25.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $28.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.70 and its 200-day moving average is $24.41.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $25.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.88 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 16.91%. Equities analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EQNR shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.44 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

