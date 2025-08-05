ABC Arbitrage SA Has $16.80 Million Stock Position in Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO)

ABC Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 279,687 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 60,828 shares during the quarter. Rio Tinto accounts for about 3.1% of ABC Arbitrage SA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. ABC Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $16,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,241,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto in the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 32,258 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $432,000. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Rio Tinto from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Monday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Price Performance

Shares of Rio Tinto stock opened at $59.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.30. Rio Tinto PLC has a 1-year low of $51.67 and a 1-year high of $72.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Rio Tinto Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a yield of 620.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Rio Tinto’s payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

Rio Tinto Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

