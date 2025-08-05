ABC Arbitrage SA Acquires 3,845 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

ABC Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 50.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Synopsys accounts for 0.9% of ABC Arbitrage SA’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. ABC Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $4,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.7% during the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.7% during the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $550.00 price objective on Synopsys in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Synopsys from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective (up from $650.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Synopsys from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $622.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synopsys news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.21, for a total value of $4,245,602.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 1,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,746.85. This trade represents a 85.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 7,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.72, for a total value of $3,550,613.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 15,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,427,144.52. The trade was a 32.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,686 shares of company stock worth $13,001,048. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $636.02 on Tuesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.74 and a 1-year high of $651.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 6.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $532.39 and a 200 day moving average of $491.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.69 billion, a PE ratio of 45.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.15.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.27. Synopsys had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 34.77%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

