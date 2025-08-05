AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 196.4% during the 4th quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $197.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.81 and a 12 month high of $218.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.60. The stock has a market cap of $348.07 billion, a PE ratio of 93.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.50.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). AbbVie had a return on equity of 518.10% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 312.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AbbVie from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas raised AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.81.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Articles

