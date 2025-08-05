45,000 Shares in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) Bought by Maxi Investments CY Ltd

Maxi Investments CY Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,480,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 403.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,433,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,031,122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,575,311 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 334.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,429,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $818,421,000 after purchasing an additional 11,880,010 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 287.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,417,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $552,735,000 after purchasing an additional 7,729,628 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 407.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,766,224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $465,136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 398.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,233,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $436,899,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Noni L. Ellison sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $332,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 28,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,750.44. This represents a 15.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Denise L. Jackson sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $68,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,695.50. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 207,490 shares of company stock worth $12,216,998. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Tractor Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $59.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.17 and a 200-day moving average of $53.56. The firm has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.75. Tractor Supply Company has a twelve month low of $46.85 and a twelve month high of $63.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 46.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

