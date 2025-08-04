XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP) Short Interest Update

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,500 shares, anincreaseof1,400.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

XOMA Stock Performance

XOMAP stock opened at $25.79 on Monday. XOMA has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.72.

XOMA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a $0.5391 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd.

About XOMA

XOMA Royalty Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

