WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Sold by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 561,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,379 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. owned about 0.31% of WillScot worth $15,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in WillScot by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 25,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of WillScot by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 9,712 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot in the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot in the fourth quarter valued at $1,811,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in WillScot by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of WillScot in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of WillScot from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of WillScot from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Insider Transactions at WillScot

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.79 per share, for a total transaction of $267,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 128,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,451,007.43. This trade represents a 8.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dominick P. Zarcone purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.19 per share, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,906.96. This trade represents a 185.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WillScot Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $25.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81. WillScot Holdings Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.09). WillScot had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $589.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WillScot Holdings Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. WillScot’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

WillScot Profile

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

