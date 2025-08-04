Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Purchases 925 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $76,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 60,982.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,139,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,599 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,276,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,631,568,000 after purchasing an additional 525,347 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $238,503,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $178,858,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,071,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,653,000 after purchasing an additional 357,790 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $604.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.69.

S&P Global Stock Down 1.1%

SPGI stock opened at $544.86 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $427.14 and a twelve month high of $558.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $167.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $520.65 and a 200 day moving average of $509.18.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.54%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

