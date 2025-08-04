Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Has $107.31 Million Stock Position in Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 49.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,406,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 468,058 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 0.77% of Insmed worth $107,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the first quarter worth $975,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 47.1% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the first quarter worth $255,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 62.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 16.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insmed alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INSM. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Insmed from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insmed in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Insmed from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Insmed from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.20.

Insmed Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $108.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.38. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 0.95. Insmed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.40 and a 12 month high of $108.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.12.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $92.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.63 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 446.98% and a negative net margin of 265.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Insmed, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Insmed

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 6,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total transaction of $699,187.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 233,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,946,799.88. The trade was a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 99,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total value of $9,264,648.24. Following the sale, the insider owned 89,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,352,401.94. This trade represents a 52.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 599,767 shares of company stock valued at $54,625,108. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insmed Profile

(Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.