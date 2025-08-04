Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Boosts Stake in Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 736,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,610 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 0.28% of Atlassian worth $156,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 17,941.0% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,172,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,810 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 265.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,445,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $595,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,179 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 499.7% during the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,575,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,820 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,327,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,943,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Atlassian from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $370.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.05.

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.88, for a total transaction of $1,516,750.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 329,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,220,258.60. The trade was a 2.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.88, for a total transaction of $1,516,750.20. Following the sale, the director owned 329,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,220,258.60. The trade was a 2.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 492,017 shares of company stock valued at $101,133,506 over the last quarter. Insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $182.96 on Monday. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 12 month low of $135.29 and a 12 month high of $326.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $48.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.22 and a beta of 0.96.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

