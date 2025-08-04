Wells Financial Advisors INC Has $7.62 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 10.5% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 127,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,342,000 after purchasing an additional 47,504 shares in the last quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of VUG stock opened at $445.04 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $316.14 and a 12 month high of $462.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $433.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $406.09.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

