Wade Financial Advisory Inc Sells 4,214 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Wade Financial Advisory Inc lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,214 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 6.6% of Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $19,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 215,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,403,000 after buying an additional 7,995 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 157,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,883,000 after buying an additional 17,337 shares during the period. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000. Fullcircle Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 15,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,286,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $182.36 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $148.34 and a twelve month high of $187.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.50 and its 200 day moving average is $176.85. The company has a market cap of $52.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

