W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 191.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. South Plains Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 379.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $155.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.23. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $126.08 and a 1 year high of $167.45. The stock has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.69.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.11. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.33%.

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.98, for a total transaction of $2,264,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 172,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,063,979.36. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ATO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $165.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Atmos Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.14.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

