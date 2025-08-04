Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 221,200 shares, anincreaseof1,164.0% from the June 30th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 42,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.2%

VRCA stock opened at $5.64 on Monday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $62.10. The stock has a market cap of $52.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day moving average is $6.09.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRCA. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 477,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 21,789 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 85,336 shares in the last quarter. Heights Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Caligan Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,201,000. 42.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRCA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. Its product pipeline comprises YCANTH (VP-102), which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

