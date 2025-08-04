Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 221,200 shares, anincreaseof1,164.0% from the June 30th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 42,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.2%
VRCA stock opened at $5.64 on Monday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $62.10. The stock has a market cap of $52.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day moving average is $6.09.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRCA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. Its product pipeline comprises YCANTH (VP-102), which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.
