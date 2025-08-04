Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.6%

VOO stock opened at $571.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $694.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $563.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $539.03. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $588.16.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

