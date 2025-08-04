Valvoline (VVV) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q3 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share and revenue of $436.35 million for the quarter. Valvoline has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.670 EPS.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $403.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.38 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 106.36% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Valvoline to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Valvoline Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $35.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.71 and its 200-day moving average is $35.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.17. Valvoline has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $45.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Cfra Research raised shares of Valvoline to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.15.

Insider Transactions at Valvoline

In other Valvoline news, CEO Lori Ann Flees purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.78 per share, for a total transaction of $101,340.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 46,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,620.92. This represents a 6.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 124,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 16,865 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 487,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,974,000 after purchasing an additional 20,947 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 858,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,887,000 after purchasing an additional 37,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 298.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 253,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,822,000 after purchasing an additional 189,842 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

