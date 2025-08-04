US Bancorp DE Has $9.75 Million Holdings in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,058 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $9,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in AppLovin in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in AppLovin in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APP. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $335.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. HSBC set a $436.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 price objective (up from $455.00) on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.57.

In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 34,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.64, for a total value of $12,294,648.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 70,889 shares in the company, valued at $25,069,185.96. This represents a 32.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.61, for a total transaction of $149,844,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 221,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,867,103.49. This represents a 64.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,212,968 shares of company stock worth $455,062,980 over the last ninety days. 13.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AppLovin stock opened at $379.17 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.58. AppLovin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $525.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.44, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. AppLovin had a net margin of 37.38% and a return on equity of 224.65%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. AppLovin’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

