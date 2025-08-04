US Bancorp DE Has $10.94 Million Stock Position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $10,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Motco grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,518.8% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total transaction of $1,906,264.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 20,089 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,746.60. This represents a 32.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 10,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.86, for a total value of $2,304,576.04. Following the sale, the insider owned 68,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,655,577.02. This represents a 12.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,540,285 in the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective (up from $212.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.81.

NYSE:COF opened at $207.47 on Monday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $232.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.65. The company has a market cap of $79.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.16.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $3.55. The firm had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 123.08%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

