United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,895,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,373,964,000 after purchasing an additional 268,278 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,391,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $932,081,000 after buying an additional 648,539 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,463,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $815,102,000 after buying an additional 1,064,293 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1,056.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,336,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,936,000 after buying an additional 3,961,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,623,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $456,870,000 after buying an additional 200,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas raised United Parcel Service to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.81.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.9%

UPS opened at $84.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $71.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.28 and a 12 month high of $145.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.50 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $878,840. This trade represents a 96.90% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 11,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,796.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,591.06. This represents a 89.61% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

