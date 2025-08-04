United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,701 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in United Airlines were worth $3,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in United Airlines by 57.2% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Airlines stock opened at $84.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.92. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $37.02 and a 12-month high of $116.00.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.06. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm had revenue of $15.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on UAL. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up previously from $94.00) on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $101.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

In other United Airlines news, Director Michelle Freyre sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $82,917.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,375.77. This represents a 52.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Brett J. Hart sold 24,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $2,217,094.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 283,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,385,601. This trade represents a 8.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,672 shares of company stock valued at $4,144,411 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

