Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindenwold Advisors INC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 4,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 14,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 27,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $655,000. Finally, De Lisle Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 12,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $327.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $542.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective (up previously from $450.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $469.09.

ULTA opened at $507.73 on Monday. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a one year low of $309.01 and a one year high of $523.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $475.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $411.50.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.97. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 49.73% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

