Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD) Shares Purchased by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 14.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,035 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TD. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank by 144.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 6,818 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank by 7.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,606,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,290,000 after purchasing an additional 104,864 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank by 1.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,396,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $743,037,000 after purchasing an additional 181,781 shares during the period. Williams Financial LLC purchased a new position in Toronto Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank by 0.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,144,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TD shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Toronto Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TD stock opened at $72.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.36. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $51.25 and a 52 week high of $75.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $124.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.84.

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.14. Toronto Dominion Bank had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.7568 per share. This is a positive change from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $3.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Toronto Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 45.31%.

About Toronto Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

