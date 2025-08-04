TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Receives $387.27 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $387.27.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLD. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $435.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $344.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th.

In other TopBuild news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.98, for a total value of $540,483.24. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,036.86. The trade was a 19.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 1.3% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 8.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 3.3% in the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enhancing Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 1.8% in the first quarter. Enhancing Capital LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BLD opened at $375.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $332.91 and its 200-day moving average is $316.64. TopBuild has a 52-week low of $266.26 and a 52-week high of $436.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.63.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.20. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

