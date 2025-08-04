TIAA Trust National Association Sells 625 Shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

TIAA Trust National Association reduced its holdings in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,352 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Down 2.6%

Starbucks stock opened at $86.86 on Monday. Starbucks Corporation has a 52 week low of $72.72 and a 52 week high of $117.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.59. The stock has a market cap of $98.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.14). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Baird R W lowered Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.27.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

