TIAA Trust National Association Sells 110 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

TIAA Trust National Association lowered its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 370.8% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.36.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD stock opened at $113.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $140.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.33. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.43 and a 1 year high of $119.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.91.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total value of $3,010,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 121,152 shares in the company, valued at $13,026,263.04. This trade represents a 18.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $1,104,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 615,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,006,826.25. This trade represents a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,984,175. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.