TIAA Trust National Association Has $2.06 Million Holdings in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES)

TIAA Trust National Association cut its position in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hess by 106.2% during the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Hess from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Hess from $193.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Hess from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.01, for a total value of $34,002,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,734,679 shares in the company, valued at $235,933,690.79. This represents a 12.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hess Trading Up 7.6%

HES opened at $160.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.80. Hess Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $123.79 and a fifty-two week high of $161.69.

Hess Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 27.66%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

