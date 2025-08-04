TIAA Trust National Association Cuts Stock Holdings in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX)

TIAA Trust National Association lowered its stake in shares of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 67.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 139,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 290,436 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in CSX in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus set a $32.00 target price on CSX in a report on Friday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of CSX opened at $35.01 on Monday. CSX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $26.22 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10. The company has a market capitalization of $65.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 32.10%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

