The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Position Increased by MWA Asset Management

MWA Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. MWA Asset Management’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 108.8% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 60,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 47.3% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 200.2% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV opened at $258.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $264.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.43 and a 52-week high of $277.83.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $2.99. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.46%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 36,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.20, for a total transaction of $9,925,765.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 118,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,387,407.20. This trade represents a 23.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 20,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.48, for a total transaction of $5,547,815.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 26,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,365,363.36. This trade represents a 42.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,374 shares of company stock worth $47,929,912. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $269.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $280.00 to $274.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.82.

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

