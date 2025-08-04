The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Holdings Boosted by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 473.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,148 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.2% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 24,919 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 99,016 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $16,887,000 after buying an additional 19,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 121.5% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 2,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BA stock opened at $221.94 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $128.88 and a 12 month high of $242.69. The company has a market capitalization of $167.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.97.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $22.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.90) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $132,019.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,860.24. This trade represents a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total value of $650,198.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,472.31. The trade was a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.90.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

