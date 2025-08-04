Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Takes Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Carvana by 140.8% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $51,091,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Carvana by 333.1% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $36,527,000. Finally, Brucke Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Carvana alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.83, for a total value of $1,090,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 591,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,841,215.20. The trade was a 0.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.21, for a total transaction of $16,610,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 35,342,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,741,228,930.32. The trade was a 0.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,343,765 shares of company stock valued at $780,120,744. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of CVNA opened at $368.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $78.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.33, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 4.00. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.50 and a fifty-two week high of $413.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $333.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.06.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Carvana had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 40.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVNA shares. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.65.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVNA

Carvana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.