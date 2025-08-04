Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Raises Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 146.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Breakwater Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $277.73 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $275.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.04. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $214.77 and a 12 month high of $304.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

