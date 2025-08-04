SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,360 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,951,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,317,000 after acquiring an additional 187,585 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,016,000.

SPLG opened at $73.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.06 and its 200-day moving average is $68.97. The stock has a market cap of $76.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $75.28.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

