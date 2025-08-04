Solar Integrated Roofing (OTCMKTS:SIRC) & Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Head-To-Head Contrast

Solar Integrated Roofing (OTCMKTS:SIRC – Get Free Report) and Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Solar Integrated Roofing and Enphase Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Solar Integrated Roofing alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solar Integrated Roofing $37.31 million 0.00 -$27.40 million ($0.03) N/A Enphase Energy $1.33 billion 3.09 $102.66 million $1.28 24.55

Analyst Ratings

Enphase Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Solar Integrated Roofing. Solar Integrated Roofing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enphase Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Solar Integrated Roofing and Enphase Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solar Integrated Roofing 0 0 0 0 0.00 Enphase Energy 13 13 10 0 1.92

Enphase Energy has a consensus target price of $55.51, indicating a potential upside of 76.61%. Given Enphase Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Enphase Energy is more favorable than Solar Integrated Roofing.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.1% of Enphase Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Solar Integrated Roofing shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Enphase Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Solar Integrated Roofing has a beta of -0.48, indicating that its stock price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enphase Energy has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Solar Integrated Roofing and Enphase Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solar Integrated Roofing N/A N/A N/A Enphase Energy 11.78% 24.55% 6.63%

Summary

Enphase Energy beats Solar Integrated Roofing on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solar Integrated Roofing

(Get Free Report)

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. provides integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation services for commercial and residential properties in the United States. It offers battery backup, electric vehicle charging, roofing, and related HVAC/electrical contracting works; and sells solar panels. The company was formerly known as Landstar Development Group, Inc. and changed its name to Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. in November 2015. Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control. It also provides microinverter units and related accessories, an IQ gateway; IQ batteries; the cloud-based Enlighten monitoring service; storage solutions; and electric vehicle charging solutions, as well as design, proposal, permitting, and lead generation services. The company sells its solutions to solar distributors; and directly to large installers, original equipment manufacturers, strategic partners, and homeowners, as well as through its legacy product upgrade program or online store. Enphase Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Solar Integrated Roofing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Integrated Roofing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.