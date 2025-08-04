Smithfield Trust Co Sells 200 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Smithfield Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Prologis were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 26,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in Prologis by 8.3% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 28,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co grew its stake in Prologis by 371.6% during the first quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 27.8% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 622,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,553,000 after buying an additional 135,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis stock opened at $104.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.57 and its 200-day moving average is $109.81. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $132.57.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 5.96%. Prologis’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 109.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLD. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. CJS Securities cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.74.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

