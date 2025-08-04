Smithfield Trust Co Raises Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 49.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,368 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,952,061 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,091,550,000 after buying an additional 4,121,164 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,441,198 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,457,160,000 after acquiring an additional 499,362 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,916,739 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $932,008,000 after acquiring an additional 87,410 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,033,296 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $978,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,006,646 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $239,844,000 after acquiring an additional 749,932 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

AEM stock opened at $125.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $69.72 and a 12-month high of $129.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.44.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 30.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 136.0%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.90.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

