Silver Standard Resources (SSRM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Silver Standard Resources (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) is expected to be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Silver Standard Resources to post earnings of $0.20 per share and revenue of $381.08 million for the quarter.

Silver Standard Resources (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $303.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.64 million. Silver Standard Resources had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 2.44%. On average, analysts expect Silver Standard Resources to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Silver Standard Resources Stock Performance

Shares of SSRM opened at $12.07 on Monday. Silver Standard Resources has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $13.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SSRM. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Silver Standard Resources in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Cormark upgraded Silver Standard Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.85 price target (up from $12.35) on shares of Silver Standard Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Silver Standard Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Silver Standard Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silver Standard Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silver Standard Resources by 461.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 86,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 70,726 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Silver Standard Resources by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,482,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,895,000 after purchasing an additional 529,035 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Silver Standard Resources by 96.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 410,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after buying an additional 201,525 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Silver Standard Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

About Silver Standard Resources

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

See Also

