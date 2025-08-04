Silver Coast Investments LLC Trims Holdings in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Silver Coast Investments LLC decreased its holdings in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 803 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Silver Coast Investments LLC’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LULU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,848,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,854,160,000 after buying an additional 2,371,079 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 37,062.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 563,006 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $159,364,000 after buying an additional 561,491 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,163,484 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $827,338,000 after buying an additional 556,406 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 128.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 706,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $270,223,000 after buying an additional 396,732 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 9,067.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 298,752 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $114,246,000 after buying an additional 295,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LULU. Evercore ISI raised their price target on lululemon athletica from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on lululemon athletica from $353.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of lululemon athletica in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on lululemon athletica from $366.00 to $317.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on lululemon athletica from $330.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, lululemon athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.57.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 27,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total value of $6,375,178.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,564 shares in the company, valued at $26,058,829.16. The trade was a 19.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $193.33 on Monday. lululemon athletica inc. has a 12-month low of $191.44 and a 12-month high of $423.32. The company has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $248.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.81.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 43.48% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. lululemon athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

