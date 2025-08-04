Silver Coast Investments LLC Purchases 77 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Silver Coast Investments LLC increased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,123 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Silver Coast Investments LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 453,795 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $65,855,000 after buying an additional 69,364 shares during the period. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Allianz SE boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz SE now owns 13,009 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 358,202 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $51,982,000 after buying an additional 14,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $235.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $100,373.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,580. This trade represents a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $179.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $144.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.77. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $215.70.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.38%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

