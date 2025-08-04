Short Interest in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION) Grows By 879.6%

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,860,000 shares, agrowthof879.6% from the June 30th total of 598,200 shares. Currently,4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently,4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Stock Down 2.9%

NASDAQ ZION opened at $52.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a 1-year low of $39.32 and a 1-year high of $63.22.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.24 million. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 16.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, N.A. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s payout ratio is 31.44%.

ZION has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

