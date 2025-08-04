Short Interest in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Increases By 613.7%

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,670,000 shares, anincreaseof613.7% from the June 30th total of 234,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 752,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately6.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately6.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 752,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Wingstop Price Performance

NASDAQ:WING opened at $362.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $340.50 and a 200 day moving average of $286.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.41, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.84. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $204.00 and a 1-year high of $433.86.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $174.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.60 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 25.61%. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WING. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Wingstop from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Wingstop from $296.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Wingstop from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Wingstop from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Marisa Carona sold 11,938 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.34, for a total value of $4,421,118.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.34, for a total value of $1,666,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,842,034.18. This trade represents a 9.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,838 shares of company stock valued at $11,491,935. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wingstop

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wingstop in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,672,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,802,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Wingstop by 43.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,646,934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $371,517,000 after purchasing an additional 496,717 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Wingstop by 130.7% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 631,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $142,564,000 after purchasing an additional 358,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Wingstop by 760.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 381,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,497,000 after purchasing an additional 337,401 shares during the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Featured Articles

