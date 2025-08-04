Sfmg LLC Purchases 2,142 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Sfmg LLC increased its position in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 27.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,842 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in SouthState were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SSB. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in SouthState by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 11,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in SouthState by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 207,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,662,000 after buying an additional 44,445 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SouthState by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,913,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,531,000 after buying an additional 93,312 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SouthState in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SouthState by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Trading Down 1.6%

NASDAQ:SSB opened at $92.67 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.39 and a 200 day moving average of $93.29. SouthState Co. has a 52 week low of $77.74 and a 52 week high of $114.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.77.

SouthState Increases Dividend

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.32. SouthState had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $840.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SouthState Co. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Janet P. Froetscher acquired 3,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.31 per share, for a total transaction of $324,820.78. Following the acquisition, the director owned 8,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,089.14. This trade represents a 67.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SSB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Hovde Group boosted their price target on shares of SouthState from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of SouthState in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial set a $110.00 price target on shares of SouthState in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of SouthState from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SouthState from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SouthState currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.27.

About SouthState

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

