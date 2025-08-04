Sfmg LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Sfmg LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 74,153 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 927.1% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 669.2% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $508,680.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 771,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,806,885.52. The trade was a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy W. Chronis purchased 2,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.21 per share, for a total transaction of $75,072.39. Following the purchase, the director owned 34,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,928.44. The trade was a 8.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price target on Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KMI

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $28.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.78. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 95.90%.

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.