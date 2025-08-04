Seelaus Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,535,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,780,000 after buying an additional 2,136,342 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 288.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,725,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,206,000 after buying an additional 2,024,090 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,304,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,793,000 after buying an additional 1,451,829 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $13,913,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,464,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,860,000 after buying an additional 779,771 shares during the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RITM opened at $12.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $12.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.25.

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 16.72%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

RITM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Rithm Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised Rithm Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.50 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jones Trading increased their target price on Rithm Capital from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rithm Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

