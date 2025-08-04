Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 38,926 Shares of Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 489,373 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 38,926 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Mining were worth $9,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Barrick Mining by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,293,792 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $516,055,000 after acquiring an additional 19,189,830 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $172,225,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Barrick Mining by 236.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,815,946 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $105,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791,663 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,991,000. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its position in Barrick Mining by 9,389.9% in the 4th quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 2,776,645 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $43,038,000 after buying an additional 2,747,386 shares in the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on B shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Barrick Mining in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Barrick Mining from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $26.00 price target on shares of Barrick Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Mining from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Mining from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Mining currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.41.

Barrick Mining Stock Up 1.1%

Barrick Mining stock opened at $21.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.27. Barrick Mining Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.20.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Barrick Mining had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Mining Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Barrick Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.08%.

Barrick Mining Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

