Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 13,587 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,232 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,587 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $8,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Relx during the 1st quarter valued at about $575,000. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Relx by 0.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,208,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,919,000 after buying an additional 5,875 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Relx by 22.9% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Relx by 9.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 252,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,732,000 after acquiring an additional 21,977 shares during the last quarter. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RELX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Relx Trading Down 0.6%

Relx stock opened at $51.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.59. The company has a market capitalization of $94.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.88. Relx Plc has a 52 week low of $43.45 and a 52 week high of $56.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Relx Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.2634 per share. This represents a yield of 170.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. Relx’s payout ratio is presently 65.05%.

Relx Profile

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

Featured Articles

