Scotia Capital Inc. Has $14.57 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 60.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 287,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,342 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $14,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPST. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,159,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,430 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,781,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,587 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,006,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,058.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,740,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,134,000 after buying an additional 1,590,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 153.9% during the 1st quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 1,799,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,134,000 after buying an additional 1,091,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a PE ratio of 109.89 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.56 and a 200-day moving average of $50.52. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $50.30 and a one year high of $50.75.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

