Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 2,561 Shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $13,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Eaton by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Eaton by 73.8% during the first quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETN. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eaton from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $351.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $345.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $396.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $629,364.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,014.34. The trade was a 38.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total value of $33,400,106.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 490,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,214,632. This trade represents a 17.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,660 shares of company stock valued at $49,622,894 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $381.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $350.92 and a 200-day moving average of $317.42. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 12 month low of $231.85 and a 12 month high of $399.56. The company has a market capitalization of $149.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.98%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

