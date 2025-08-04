Ruffer LLP Sells 210,499 Shares of Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE)

Ruffer LLP lessened its position in Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,534,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,499 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP owned 1.34% of Skeena Resources worth $15,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKE. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Skeena Resources by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 42,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of Skeena Resources by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 16,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skeena Resources by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 68,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Skeena Resources by 2,067.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Skeena Resources by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Skeena Resources alerts:

Skeena Resources Price Performance

NYSE:SKE opened at $14.37 on Monday. Skeena Resources Limited has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $17.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Skeena Resources ( NYSE:SKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts expect that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SKE shares. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Skeena Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Skeena Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.